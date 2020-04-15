The largest employer in Spiš suspends its production

The Embraco company has orders but has no material for production.

The largest employer in the Spiš region, the Embraco Slovakia company, has suspended its production.

It will close its plant for 10 days.

Although they have enough orders, the company’s management said they are lacking material for production since the deliveries from their Italian suppliers are too slow, the SITA newswire reported.

The producer of compressors for cooling machines employs about 2,300 people. Currently, only 220 of them ar coming to work.

“The company responded to the current situation with the global pandemic by suspending production for 10 days,” said Marcelo Borba, managing director of the plant, as quoted by SITA.

The further operation of Embraco Slovakia will depend on the Italian plant, which is currently closed, and its decision whether to restore production.

Embraco Slovakia also made a deal with the trade unions, according to which its employees took three days of vacation after Easter. For one day, they will work overtime as compensation.

Moreover, about 2,000 people will stay home until the end of the week without their salary being reduced. They should return to work on April 20, but it is not for certain now.

If the suspension of the production in Embraco continues next week, employees will receive 60 percent of the salary, according to the collective agreement.

15. Apr 2020 at 14:04 | Compiled by Spectator staff