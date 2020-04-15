Kuciak murder trial: Documentary evidence has been presented

The materials should prove that Zoltán Andruskó bought SIM cards and mobile phones used by Miroslav Marček and Tomáš Szabó when conducting the murder.

The trial in the Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová murder case continued after more than two months on April 15, under strict hygienic measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This means that the number of people and journalists in the courtroom is limited. However, the court has enabled a voice recording to be made by those media present.

Of the four people originally charged with the murders, only three are still being tried in this proceeding. Miroslav Marček, who pleaded guilt and admitted he was a hitman, has been sentenced him to 23 years in prison.

The verdict is not final as the prosecutor appealed.

Bias objected

The only person present on April 15 was Marian Kočner, while Tomáš Szabó and Alena Zsuzsová asked for the proceeding to be held in their absence.

Kočner’s attorney Marek Para objected to the bias of the court senate at the very beginning. As he explained, the same senate sentenced Marček and the verdict suggested that the murder was carried out upon the order from Kočner, although his name was concealed.

The fact that the ordering party was Kočner has not been proven, and Marček only admitted that he was the hitman, the Sme daily reported.

Prosecutor Juraj Novocký argued that it is permissible for the same senate to decide in both cases and that the names of the accused in one case could be mentioned in another one.

The court did not take the objection into consideration.

Purchase of SIM cards and phones

The court started to read the evidence during the hearing of the witnesses. These include the testimonies of people who bought SIM cards that were later taken by Zoltán Andruskó, who mediated the murder.

Tomáš Szabó and Marček are said to have used them later, when communicating about the murder, the police investigation suggests.

Judge Ružena Sabová then read the testimony of Pavol Vorobjov, former head of the Intelligence Unit of the Financial Police. Several media outlets reported that he screened Kuciak upon the order of then-police corps president Tibor Gašpar, who denied it.

Vorobjov said in the testimony that he thought the screening was used only by Gašpar because they were receiving hundreds of such requests every day. He did not remember if someone came to take the result of the screening.

He also said in his testimony that he does not know Kočner or the Nitra-based businessman Norbert Bödör.

15. Apr 2020 at 14:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff