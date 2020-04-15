Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Coronavirus infects the Slovak economy

Uncertainty about further development remains large.

Finance Minister Eduard Heger. Finance Minister Eduard Heger. (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The COVID-19 virus pandemic is rewriting global statistics and changing the macroeconomic prognosis of Slovakia, too.

The global pandemic will lead the Slovak economy into recession in 2020, and the GDP will contract by 7.2 percent y/y. The Slovak economy will start gradually recovering in the second half of the year and push GDP growth to 6.8 percent in 2021. This is the latest macroeconomic prognosis the Finance Ministry introduced on April 15.

15. Apr 2020 at 20:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

