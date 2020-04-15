Coronavirus infects the Slovak economy

Uncertainty about further development remains large.

The COVID-19 virus pandemic is rewriting global statistics and changing the macroeconomic prognosis of Slovakia, too.

The global pandemic will lead the Slovak economy into recession in 2020, and the GDP will contract by 7.2 percent y/y. The Slovak economy will start gradually recovering in the second half of the year and push GDP growth to 6.8 percent in 2021. This is the latest macroeconomic prognosis the Finance Ministry introduced on April 15.

15. Apr 2020 at 20:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff