Contamination from the Chernobyl fire not detected in Slovakia

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute is monitoring the situation.

The fire seen from the roof of the Chernobyl power plant. (Source: TASR/AP)

Contamination from the Chernobyl fires has not penetrated the atmosphere above Slovakia.

"The level of radiation in the air is on the level of long-term natural background with no elevation at all stations," said Terézia Melicherová, specialist for the national monitoring of the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) for the TASR newswire.

The SHMÚ is monitoring the situation cautiously in ten-minute measurements.

Only local impact

15. Apr 2020 at 20:31 | Compiled by Spectator staff