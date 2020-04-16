Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Oil and food prices affect slower inflation

It is possible inflation will continue to slow down in the coming months.

(Source: Sme)

The annual inflation rate slowed down in March. After four months of stagnation, when it amounted to 3 percent, it reached only 2.3 percent in total in March. Core inflation reached 2.4 percent and net inflation 1.7 percent.

Compared with February 2019, core inflation affected the total inflation by a -0.04 percentage point and regulated prices by a 0.01 percentage point, while indirect taxes did not affect total inflation. Core inflation was affected by food prices by a 0.04 percentage point and net inflation by a -0.08 percentage point, the Statistics Office informed.

Related articleA lower tax on several foodstuffs did not bring prices down Read more 

“Mostly fuel prices, which responded to the falling oil prices on the global markets, contributed to the slower increase in prices,” Ľubomír Koršňák, analyst with UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, wrote in a memo.

Fuel prices fell in March by 5.6 percent month-on-month, while in annual terms they dropped by nearly 8 percent, he added.

Inflation was negatively affected by food prices and demand inflation as well.

Rate of food price increase slowed

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Apr 2020 at 13:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Economics

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Black Hawks and daily plans. How testing is carried out in excluded communities

COVID-19 has so far been detected in 14 settlements, and there are more than a thousand such communities in Slovakia.

Bystrany

What Slovakia and New Zealand (don't) have in common

We are all struggling with the new reality. Some more than others.

Igor Matovic, the kingmaker who became the king.

Medical experts, not economists will decide on shops. But the world is more diverse than that, says Sulík

The government will present its plan of easing coronavirus measures in Slovakia next Monday.

Richard Sulík

Government to help all employers and self-employed affected by COVID-19

The Slovak parliament has yet to approve German-style Kurzarbeit measures.

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina).

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)