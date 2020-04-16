Good news from Slovakia: Retailers donate heart-lung support systems to Bratislava hospital

Retailers Kaufland and Lidl have joined forces and donated two heart-lung support systems to the University Hospital in Bratislava to fight the coronavirus disease.
Our paywall policy:
The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.
“Thanks to these devices, we’re ready for a high number of patients with respiratory problems,” said the hospital’s head Renáta Vandriaková.
The two Cardiohelp devices cost more than €140,000. They replace the heart and lung activities and can be used for all conditions requiring extracorporeal circulation for cardiopulmonary support. The success rate of this treatment is close to 70 percent.
The device is independent of energy sources and medicinal gases, and can be easily transported. It is designed to be used in anaesthesiology and resuscitation wards, intensive care units, catheterisation laboratories and operating rooms.
“In these hard times we all rest our hopes on the medical workers who are doing their best to stop the COVID-19 from spreading,” said Matúš Gala, CEO of Lidl Slovakia.
Paul Pauls, CEO of Kaufland Slovakia, added that they chose the University Hospital in Bratislava because in the capital, there is the biggest risk of the disease spreading and the devices can be used for the wider catchment area.
Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:
- These are the measures currently in place in Slovakia
- How Slovakia prepared for the coronavirus
- Do I have the coronavirus? How to proceed if you have a suspicion
- More information about what the coronavirus is and how to protect yourself from the infection (WHO)
- Situation update on EU/EEA and the UK as of March 6 morning
- Q&A: State of emergency declared about coronavirus
16. Apr 2020 at 23:20 | Compiled by Spectator staff