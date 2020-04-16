Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Good news from Slovakia: Retailers donate heart-lung support systems to Bratislava hospital

The two heart-lung support systems cost more than €140,000.

(Source: Courtesy of Lidl and Kaufland)

Retailers Kaufland and Lidl have joined forces and donated two heart-lung support systems to the University Hospital in Bratislava to fight the coronavirus disease.

“Thanks to these devices, we’re ready for a high number of patients with respiratory problems,” said the hospital’s head Renáta Vandriaková.

The two Cardiohelp devices cost more than €140,000. They replace the heart and lung activities and can be used for all conditions requiring extracorporeal circulation for cardiopulmonary support. The success rate of this treatment is close to 70 percent.

The device is independent of energy sources and medicinal gases, and can be easily transported. It is designed to be used in anaesthesiology and resuscitation wards, intensive care units, catheterisation laboratories and operating rooms.

“In these hard times we all rest our hopes on the medical workers who are doing their best to stop the COVID-19 from spreading,” said Matúš Gala, CEO of Lidl Slovakia.

Paul Pauls, CEO of Kaufland Slovakia, added that they chose the University Hospital in Bratislava because in the capital, there is the biggest risk of the disease spreading and the devices can be used for the wider catchment area.

16. Apr 2020 at 23:20  | Compiled by Spectator staff

