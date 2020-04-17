Items in shopping cart: View
Police investigate Pezinok retirement home as allegations of misconduct fly

Another client of the facility has died of COVID-19, increasing the death toll to five.

Police brought a container to serve as interrogation room near the retirement home in Pezinok. Police brought a container to serve as interrogation room near the retirement home in Pezinok. (Source: Police Corps)

Five clients have died and many other clients and staff have tested COVID-19 positive. The police are now dealing with the case involving the retirement home in Pezinok where an outbreak of the coronavirus was first reported last week.

The retirement home has since been quarantined and its surroundings cannot be entered.

Since then, two more facilities for the elderly have reported positive coronavirus tests among clients and staff - in Spišské Bystré and in Martin.

Police brought a special interrogation room to Pezinok

Criminal police are intensively investigating the Pezinok retirement home case, the police informed on their Facebook page.

"Criminal prosecution has been launched for the crime of spreading a contagious disease," the police wrote.

Investigators are conducting the necessary steps under strict security measures, including house searches. They have brought a special container unit to serve as an interrogation room.

Allegations of neglect and misconduct

17. Apr 2020 at 19:43  | Compiled by Spectator staff

