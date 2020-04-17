One more victim, new rules on borders and changes in public transport (news digest)

Read your overview of news from Slovakia from April 17, 2020.

- One person died of the coronavirus in Slovakia, a client from the retirement home in Pezinok where an outbreak was reported over Easter.

- The police are investigating the Pezinok case amid allegations of neglect and misconduct. Read more about what happened there today.

- 3,351 persons were tested in Slovakia on Thursday, 72 tests were positive. The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Slovakia has increased to 1,049. See stats and graphs about coronavirus in Slovakia here.

- Three positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in a retirement home in Martin. (Sme)

- 11 people tested positive in the Bojnice hospital, among them eight health care staff and three patients, reportedly from the neurological and internal medicine departments. The hospital has taken the necessary measures. (Sme)

Crossing the borders

- The Public Health Authority defined cross-border workers (so-called pendlers) as people living and working within 30 km from the nearest open border crossing.

- New rules have been passed for people coming to Slovakia, including a number of cases who are exempt from state quarantine.

How Slovakia is coping with the coronavirus (measures)

- Trams and trolleybuses in Bratislava will run under an extraordinary regime as of Monday, April 20. The changes come due to the drop in the number of travellers.

- Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo announced the capital city was planning to test clients and workers at facilities for seniors. They have received 1,500 tests from private companies. The city has taken a number of measures in the seven facilities that run under municipal control, home to 1,150 clients.

- Slovenská Pošta, the state-run postal service, has opened a mobile contact point in Krompachy, where marginalised communities have been quarantined. The contact point distributes social allowance to the inhabitants of the communities. (TASR)

Economy and business news

- PM Igor Matovič and Finance Minister Eduard Heger met with top Slovak economists, launching the economic crisis staff planned by Matovič. (Sme)

- PSA automotive plant in Trnava will not restart production next week.

- Foxconn, the television set producer, restarted production in its Nitra plant after Easter. The volume of production is being adjusted to the current demand, the company reported.

- U.S. Steel wants to speed up the outflow of employees. The management has agreed on a benefit that should make this attractive to the unions.

Culture

- The Lumiére Cinema is launching online screening. The first movie will be screened on Saturday, April 18. The first screening is free of charge, but reservations are no longer available.

- The organisers of the Pod Poľanou folklore festival announced the festival will not take place this year.

17. Apr 2020 at 20:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff