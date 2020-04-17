Kino Lumiére starts online screening

If people cannot go to the cinema, then the cinema will try to come to the people.

A visit to the cinema online can help Slovak cinema culture and support the legal distribution of films in Slovakia, Kino Lumiére states on its website as it prepares to present the first online screening.

The difference from various video on demand services is that the show will start right on time as in the cinema, except that "cinema-goers" will watch the movie from an online stream.

"You cannot stop, break, rewind or postpone the "projection" of the film, but just like in the cinema you will watch it uninterrupted for the given time," the cinema wrote.

An online chat will be available to share thoughts about the movie with fellow viewers before, during and after the screening, but it can also be deactivated.

The first show, on April 18, La Belle Epoque (in French with Czech subtitles) will be screened free of charge, with a reservation. The reservations for this show have already been fully booked, however.

How to attend an online screening?

The cinema advises people to check the quality of their internet connection.

A ticket can be purchased from the kino-lumiere.sk no later than 30 minutes before the screening. 20 minutes before the screening you will get the url address and password for the live stream.

Screenings will only be available for viewers watching from Slovakia.

17. Apr 2020 at 20:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff