Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

U.S. Steel speeds up the reduction of staff

They are offering 18 salaries to older employees who decide to leave.

.S. Steel Košice is going through a difficult period in business. .S. Steel Košice is going through a difficult period in business. (Source: TASR)

The U.S. Steel Košice steelmaker aims to speed up the reduction of its employees in its plant and its daughter companies.

The plan that they had agreed on is that 2,500 people would leave by the end of 2021. Currently, some 10,500 people work for the steelmaker. The agreement that the number should be reduced by 2,500 was made in the summer 2019 as a way for the company to cope with the worsening situation on the market with steel.

"Last year, 1,400 employees left our company upon agreement and due to the current situation we need to speed up this process," U.S.Steel spokesperson Ján Bača said. The reduction is based on an agreement with the labour unions.

Now the management and the unionists agreed on an addendum to the collective agreement introducing a one-off benefit for the employees - a sum of up to 18 average monthly wages for all those who agree to end their contract with the company.

The measure is meant for the pensioners working upon agreement and employees who have less than three years to go before they can retire and have worked 35 or more years for the steelmaker.

At the same time, the company continues hiring young technicians and students of secondary schools and universities it has been cooperating with in the long run.

17. Apr 2020 at 20:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Industry

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

One more victim, new rules on borders and changes in public transport (news digest)

Read your overview of news from Slovakia from April 17, 2020.

Precautions in front of the retirement home in Pezinok.

Sign language interpreter: Social media likes decided a gesture for Matovič

Barbara Randušková interprets press conferences held by PM Igor Matovič to sign language.

Interpreter Barbara Randušková during one of the press conferences.

What Slovakia and New Zealand (don't) have in common

We are all struggling with the new reality. Some more than others.

Igor Matovic, the kingmaker who became the king.

An Ecuadorian in Čadca: Slovaks are like watermelons, Ecuadorians like avocados

Spectacular Slovakia visits Ecuadorian Jorge Mancero in Čadca.

Jorge Mancero volunteers at the European Youth Centre KERIC in Čadca, northern Slovakia, alongside other global volunteers.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)