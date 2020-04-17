U.S. Steel speeds up the reduction of staff

They are offering 18 salaries to older employees who decide to leave.

The U.S. Steel Košice steelmaker aims to speed up the reduction of its employees in its plant and its daughter companies.

The plan that they had agreed on is that 2,500 people would leave by the end of 2021. Currently, some 10,500 people work for the steelmaker. The agreement that the number should be reduced by 2,500 was made in the summer 2019 as a way for the company to cope with the worsening situation on the market with steel.

"Last year, 1,400 employees left our company upon agreement and due to the current situation we need to speed up this process," U.S.Steel spokesperson Ján Bača said. The reduction is based on an agreement with the labour unions.

Now the management and the unionists agreed on an addendum to the collective agreement introducing a one-off benefit for the employees - a sum of up to 18 average monthly wages for all those who agree to end their contract with the company.

The measure is meant for the pensioners working upon agreement and employees who have less than three years to go before they can retire and have worked 35 or more years for the steelmaker.

At the same time, the company continues hiring young technicians and students of secondary schools and universities it has been cooperating with in the long run.

17. Apr 2020 at 20:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff