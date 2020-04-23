Greylag goose nested at the Orava Dam for the first time in history

Possible to observe online.

Greylag goose for the first time historically nested at the Bird Island at Orava Dam in Námestovo.

Ornithologists opined that it is a rarity in the Orava environment of mountain character.

“Graylag gooses have nested in Slovakia for a long time but in most cases, these are lowland areas, at Záhorie, Podunajská nížina or at eastern Slovakia,” said Miroslav Demko, director of Slovak Ornithologist Society (SOS)/Birdlife, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

“This is the first-ever nesting in such mountain environment – in a highly-located locality in the Carpathians,” he added, as quoted by TASR.

Bird Island at Orava Dam (Source: TASR)

Bird island at Orava dam is originally elevation of flooded village Slanica. In the ’70s of the last century was island declared protected area for water birds and species that live nearby water.

Birds returned

Director of the Administration of the Protected Area (CHKO) Upper Orava Dušan Karaska said that became overgrown in time and so it lost the sense for a certain time. Then they decided to clean the island to make it suitable for nesting of birds who are protected and endangered.

“When the island was cleaned, several species of water birds returned here to nest and their quantity and specie variety is extraordinary not only for conditions of Orava and Slovakia but within central Europe,” the director said, as quoted by TASR.

To watch the water birds and their life is possible via online camera, that will be installed there in the upcoming days.

“There is still something happening on the island. Gulls are chasing each other, they will build a nest, sit on the eggs, feed offspring, it is very interesting,” said Demko as quoted by TASR.

23. Apr 2020 at 13:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff