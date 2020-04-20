Kiska’s party would not make it to the parliament now, recent poll shows

But the ruling coalition would still have enough votes to form the government.

From left to right: Richard Sulík (SaS), Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina), and Andrej Kiska (Za Ľudí)meet at a round table on the evening of March 5 in the restaurant Hradná hviezda. (Source: Sme)

The ruling coalition would look a bit different if the parliamentary election was held in mid-April.

Of the current four parties, Za Ľudí of ex-president Andrej Kiska would stay outside the parliament, garnering only 3.2 percent of the vote. The remaining three parties would have enough votes to set up a coalition though.

This stems from the recent poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo programme broadcast by TV Markíza on April 15-17, 2020 on 1,016 respondents.

OĽaNO still ahead of Smer

The election would be won by the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) with 24.4 percent of the vote. Second would be Smer with 21.8 percent, followed by Sme Rodina with 11.5 percent.

The far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) would make it to the parliament with 9.2 percent of the vote, followed by the Progressive Slovakia (PS) and Spolu coalition with 7.6 percent, and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) with 6.8 percent.

The Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) would stay outside the parliament, garnering only 4.5 percent of the vote, followed by Za Ľudí. Other parties would fail to receive more than 3 percent of the vote.

The preferences were calculated from 72 percent of respondents. Another 12.4 percent said they would not vote, while 15.6 percent were undecided.

Only a slight majority

As for the parliamentary seats, OĽaNO would win 45 mandates, Smer 40, Sme Rodina 21, ĽSNS 17, PS/Spolu 14, and SaS 13.

This means that the current coalition, minus Za Ľudí, would still have the majority, occupying 79 seats in the 150-member parliament. Currently, the coalition controls 95 seats in the parliament, a constitutional majority.

20. Apr 2020 at 13:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff