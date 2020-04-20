Items in shopping cart: View
Castles are fighting the coronavirus too. They lose thousands of euros a month

The vacated castles in Trenčín Region are currently being tidied up.

Trenčín CastleTrenčín Castle (Source: TASR)

Castles in Trenčín Region are feeling the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Staff are using the free days for maintenance and cleaning, the regional MY Trenčín newspaper reported.

However, they lose thousands of euros on entrance fees, part of which they invest in their reconstruction. In some places, employment may be in danger too.

High losses

One of the largest castles in the region, Trenčín Castle, has seen no visitors in recent weeks. There are still about 10 employees of the Trenčín Museum that administers the castle, however.

20. Apr 2020 at 13:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

