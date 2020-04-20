Friday has been the hottest day so far

Several records have been broken.

Friday, April 17 has been the hottest day of the year so far.

Moreover, the temperatures have broken several records, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) reported.

In some places, the temperatures exceeded 26 degrees Celsius, breaking the record from 1947, when temperatures of 26.3 degrees Celsius were measured in Hurbanovo (Nitra Region).

The majority of the hottest localities were in Banská Bystrica Region. This includes Kokava nad Rimavicou (26.5 degrees Celsius), Rimavská Sobota (26.3 degrees Celsius), Kamenica nad Hronom (26.1 degrees Celsius), and Štrkovec and Lenartovce (26 degrees Celsius).

Apart from Banská Bystrica, several places in the southern part of western Slovakia experienced a summer day with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius, while in the east it was only the Rožňava district (Košice Region).

20. Apr 2020 at 13:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff