Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Long and ambitious: Matovič government promises a lot

One has to give it to them that no other government had to draft its programme statement in such a complicated time.

The Matovič government convened on Sunday, April 19, to pass its programme document. The Matovič government convened on Sunday, April 19, to pass its programme document. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

See our graph for the latest statistics of the coronavirus in Slovakia.

The government’s programme statement is on its way to parliament. By the time you read this text, Matovič and his ministers are about to be granted the confidence of the parliament, making them a full-fledged government able to carry out its plan for Slovakia. That, however, changes nothing about their biggest task for now: to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences for the national economy.

A programme for the corona government

The government passed its programme statement on Sunday to be able to deliver it to the parliament by Monday’s deadline (30 days since it was appointed). The constitutional majority of coalition MPs is expected to express its confidence in the government through a smooth process.

One can hardly disagree with Igor Matovič when he says that no other government has had to come up with its programme statement in such a complicated situation as amid the global pandemic. On its 121 pages, the word pandemic appears 13 times, COVID-19 is mentioned 16 times and coronavirus four times.

Despite the crisis, Matovič says it is the most ambitious programme statement ever (yes, he enjoys using superlatives, and it is not the only thing he and Donald Trump have in common).

20. Apr 2020 at 14:22  | Michaela Terenzani

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

