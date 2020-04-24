Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

SPECTATOR ANNIVERSARY

25 years on, our assignment continues: to report

The Spectator was born in a moment of political crisis and it is in its DNA to be able to deal with such situations, and work under pressure.

I was a newcomer to the Spectator team in early 2009, when the world was bracing itself for the impact of the financial and economic crisis. In my first year as a staff writer, my colleagues and I would write countless sentences, and proofread numberless pages, containing the word crisis, crisis, crisis... ad nauseam.

The ten years that followed marked some good times for the country and for the Slovak Spectator. The economic revival brought new opportunities, and allowed us to start new projects both in our news service and in our travel section. But they also brought some of the hardest moments in Slovakia’s history. The murder of a journalist, obviously, stands out.

24. Apr 2020 at 7:00  | Michaela Terenzani

