Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

President the most trusted politician in Slovakia, poll shows

Two thirds of those polled said they trusted PM Igor Matovič.

President Zuzana ČaputováPresident Zuzana Čaputová (Source: TASR)

President Zuzana Čaputová is the most trustworthy politician in times of the coronavirus crisis in Slovakia. This is the result of the AKO poll conducted between April 14 and 17, 2020, on a representative sample of 1,000 respondents.

OĽaNO sky-rockets in recent AKO poll 

About 83.5 percent of those polled voiced support for the president.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) came in second in the poll, with the trust of 64.7 percent of the respondents, followed by Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) with trust of 61.6 percent.

Former PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer) ended in fourth position with trust of 60.9 percent. Chair of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) Richard Sulík gained the trust of 50.2 percent, 49 percent trust for Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) and 19.6 percent trust for Marian Kotleba (ĽSNS).

The trustworthiness of politicians, AKO poll, April 2020
PoliticianTrust (percent)Do not trust (percent)Do not know (percent)
Zuzana Čaputová83.512.34.2
Igor Matovič64.731.73.6
Boris Kollár61.631.96.5
Peter Pellegrini60.934.94.2
Richard Sulík50.243.16.7
Veronika Remišová49.033.617.4
Marian Kotleba19.674.26.2

21. Apr 2020 at 12:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

