President the most trusted politician in Slovakia, poll shows

Two thirds of those polled said they trusted PM Igor Matovič.

President Zuzana Čaputová is the most trustworthy politician in times of the coronavirus crisis in Slovakia. This is the result of the AKO poll conducted between April 14 and 17, 2020, on a representative sample of 1,000 respondents.

About 83.5 percent of those polled voiced support for the president.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) came in second in the poll, with the trust of 64.7 percent of the respondents, followed by Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) with trust of 61.6 percent.

Former PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer) ended in fourth position with trust of 60.9 percent. Chair of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) Richard Sulík gained the trust of 50.2 percent, 49 percent trust for Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) and 19.6 percent trust for Marian Kotleba (ĽSNS).

The trustworthiness of politicians, AKO poll, April 2020 Politician Trust (percent) Do not trust (percent) Do not know (percent) Zuzana Čaputová 83.5 12.3 4.2 Igor Matovič 64.7 31.7 3.6 Boris Kollár 61.6 31.9 6.5 Peter Pellegrini 60.9 34.9 4.2 Richard Sulík 50.2 43.1 6.7 Veronika Remišová 49.0 33.6 17.4 Marian Kotleba 19.6 74.2 6.2

21. Apr 2020 at 12:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff