Police searches house of former head of material reserves

The action is linked to suspected machinations during a public procurement, including during the coronavirus crisis.

One month after Kajetán Kičura was dismissed from his position as head of the state material reserves and a criminal prosecution was launched due to the purchase of medical equipment signed under his watch, the police raided Kičura’s house.

The Denník N daily was first to inform about this on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutor gave his consent for detention

The house search at Kičura’s house in central Slovakia is linked to suspected machinations in a public procurement.

The police also confirmed that they were conducting activities in the Žilina and Banská Bystrica regions. Besides the former head of the material reserves, the police raided the house of Kičura’s father, Rudolf Kičura.

Aktuality.sk reported that the reason for the intervention at Kičura’s father is that he has recently received €200,000 to his bank account.

The money sender was allegedly one of the companies that gained from the order of the material reserve for supplying health-protection equipment.

“It is an action with the name “Reserves” linked to corruption criminal activities in the environment of Administration of the State Material Reserves of the Slovak Republic,” said the spokesperson of police Michal Slivka.

Police did not comment on the details as the investigation is still ongoing. The prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor Office gave his consent to detain both father and son. PM Igor Matovič wrote on his Facebook profile that Kičura is his “first scalp”.

The prosecution started in late March. Kičura was interrogated earlier in the process.

Overpriced purchase

The dismissal of Kičura was one of the first steps of Igor Matovič's new government, due to his unusual purchase of protection equipment necessary to fight the coronavirus.

His office purchased 200,000 speed-tests of lower quality for the novel coronavirus for €6 million, 15 times more than what China paid for them. Kičura explained that it was a counting mistake. His office allegedly thought that they had bought four million tests for such a price.

The media reported that at a time when material reserves are purchasing overpriced masks and respirators, Kičura’s 20-year-old son bought two flats in a luxurious part of the Old Town in Bratislava without a mortgage.

21. Apr 2020 at 12:56