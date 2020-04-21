Elderly people keep calm and obey measures, survey shows

Researchers looked at the psychological and other impacts of the coronavirus crisis on seniors in Slovakia.

Most seniors in Slovakia obey the measures, remain calm and believe they can make it through the crisis.

A survey on 525 seniors conducted by the psychology department of the Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Košice has shown that almost 70 percent of people aged 61 - 93 years do not consider the requirement to wear masks and maintain social distance from other people annoying. 68.8 percent of those polled said they do not even consider it demanding, the SITA newswire reported.

The researchers pointed out it is positive that 70.5 percent of the seniors who were surveyed are convinced they can manage the situation.

Almost everyone says they obey the rules

Almost all the seniors surveyed, 98.9 percent, observe the preventive measures. 97.6 percent said they avoid places where masses of people occur, like public transport. Most pensioners, 96.8 percent, are avoiding contact with people showing cold- or flu-like symptoms.

