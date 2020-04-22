Thousands of bank clients have asked for the 9-month deferral of instalments

The bank recommends clients to opt for a solution only if necessary.

Thousands of people have requested that their instalments be deferred in the first 10 days since the new law, known as Lex Corona, has come into force.

This stems from the data of Slovenská Sporiteľňa bank.

Almost three-quarters of its clients have asked for instalments to be delayed by nine months, which is the maximum period possible.

Banks have asked clients to consider carefully whether they really need instalments to be postponed, and send an application only when necessary and only for the number of months they actually need.

Lex Corona, which became effective on April 9, enables bank clients who are negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to ask that their instalments be deferred.

“We assume that current numbers reflect mostly the fact that we succeeded in developing a very fast and very easy digital process of applying for a deferral of instalments,” said Marta Cesneková, spokesperson of Slovenská Sporiteľňa, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

As she explained, clients can easily submit the request via internet banking and the mobile app. Almost 90 percent of clients asking for the postponement have done so, Cesnaková added.

22. Apr 2020 at 13:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff