Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Artists ready to work in shops as Slovak culture feels the bite

Katarzia, Fallgrapp and others speak out about impacts of the coronavirus.

23. Apr 2020 at 12:32 Kristína Kúdelová, Jana Alexová, Monika Moravčíková

Katarína Kubušiová (29), known as Katarzia, studied at the Academy of Performing Arts (VŠMU) in Bratislava. (Source: Sme)

They are all going through mentally difficult times which are full of stress but not much money. Actors, musicians, directors, and writers, to name a few professional groups in the creative industries, have lost their incomes owing to the coronavirus.

But as soon as they decided to make their voices heard by the government, a proportion of the public protested, seeing them as wealthy and spoiled celebrities. When the government introduced the first package of support, it excluded culture. Hence, people working in the creative industry are waiting to see what the new package of measures, which Culture Minister Natália Milanová (OĽaNO) is to negotiate, will turn up.

