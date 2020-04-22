Further production to resume at Volkswagen Slovakia

The car maker Volkswagen returned to production on April 20.

Volkswagen Slovakia, a German car maker with three plants in the country, will continue to resume its full manufacturing capacity next week.

“From Monday, April 27, Volkswagen will start resuming production in a single-shift operation in another part of the Bratislava plant,” the firm’s spokesperson Lucia Kovarovič Makayová told the Hospodárske noviny daily.

At the moment, Volkswagen is the only car plant in operation. The firm relaunched production on April 20 in all its three plants, including the biggest one in Bratislava.

Measures stay in place

The plants in Martin, central Slovakia, and Stupava, western Slovakia, are gradually starting to manufacture again while taking into account demand from other concerns' plants.

Makayová failed to specify the production of which car models would be resumed from April 27 in the Bratislava plant. Nonetheless, the HN daily reported that the production of the following models should be resumed: SUV Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7 and Q8, as well as small NSF models.

Strict sanitary measures due to COVID-19 will remain in place, the company pledged, including the measurement of temperature and the disinfection of the workplace.

