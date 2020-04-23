New top Interior Ministry official might take a lie detector test

She faces suspicions of involvement in a carousel VAT fraud in eastern Slovakia. The OĽaNO minister and his deputy stand behind her.

The nomination of Anna Bilecová for a high post at the Interior Ministry has disturbed some police officers. They point out that Bilecová's name appeared in a major cross-border VAT fraud case in eastern Slovakia.

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec and his deputy Lukas Kyselica both stand by Bilecová.

The Sme daily wrote on Wednesday that some police officers in the east reacted negatively to the nomination of former head of audit at the Michalovce Tax Office, Anna Bilecová, for the chief of staff at the Interior Ministry.

She served at the tax office when tax officers paid excess VAT returns to suspicious persons. The transcript of her phone calls with Ladislav Pipta, a man who was repeatedly prosecuted on suspicions of VAT fraud, is part of the investigation file in the carousel fraud case.

The case involved more than a hundred companies operating across the borders in 2007 - 2011, causing damage of €70 million. The case has not been closed yet.

23. Apr 2020 at 13:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff