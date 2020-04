Ex-representative of the Agricultural Payment Agency and a financier suspected of taking bribes of €1m

The police laid charges of corruption in connection with the agricultural subsidies.

Former head of the Agricultural Payment Agency Juraj Kožuch (Source: TASR)

The investigator of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) has brought charges against former head of the Agricultural Payment Agency Juraj Kožuch and financier Martin Kvietik.

They are accused of accepting bribes totalling €924,000. The charges are related to the subsidies granted by the agency, the Sme daily reported.

The investigator will now submit a proposal to take both Kožuch and Kvietik into custody.

Relations to SNS

23. Apr 2020 at 22:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff