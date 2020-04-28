Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Rescue was successful. Pasqueflowers near Spiš Castle expand

Five flowers were growing here years ago. There are 1,500 of them today thanks to caretaking.

(Source: TASR)

Workers of the Slovenský Raj (Slovak Paradise) national park caring about the rescuing of the protected pasqueflowers at the travertine pile surrounding Spišské Pohradie.

These localities of travertine piles where Spiš Castle is located do not belong to areas of Slovenský Raj but are under its administration, the regional daily Spiš Korzár reported.

It is part of the Natura 2000 area in whose protection the European Commission is interested. One such locality is Sobotisko, opposite of Spiš Castle.

Almost disappeared

Sobotisko was forested because of less productive agriculture area in the second half of the 20th century.

The administration of the national park permitted the cutting of part of the forests after agreeing with foresters and the owner of the area, in order to renew the original karstic steppe.

In the autumn, the area served for the grazing of sheep and cattle like hundreds of years in the past.

In the winter, national park workers cleaned the area of young woody plants. Before the intervention, there were five pasqueflowers (Pulsatilla slavica) growing at the area of five hectares. Currently, there are 1,500.

The flower is part of the Administration logo of Slovenský Raj.

28. Apr 2020 at 13:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

