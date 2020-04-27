Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Coalition clash over Judicial Council. Two judges elected despite pledges

Parliament has not yet approved the programme statement but coalition parties have already breached it.

Judicial Council sessionJudicial Council session (Source: TASR)

Judicial Council

Nominees of the parliament:

Ján Mazák, former Constitutional Court president,

Andrej Majerník, attorney,

Alena Svetlovská - Supreme Court judge,

Government nominees:

Eva Mišíková - former prosecutor, now attorney,

Juraj Kliment - Supreme Court judge

Shortly after the parliamentary election it seemed like members of the Judicial Council would be exchanged immediately, as part of the process of cleansing the judiciary.

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) called the nominees of the government and the parliament and agreed with them that they would give up their posts on the Council, since they did not have the trust of the new ruling coalition.

In the 18-member council, nine members are filled by the judges and three each by the president, the parliament and the government.

Filling the posts of the latter six now turned out to be one of the first major problems of the ruling coalition composed of four parties - OĽaNO, Sme Rodina, SaS, and Za Ľudí.

About a month ago, Minister Kolíková gave to her coalition partners a list of several names of people she would like to see on the council, but they did not approve the names. Other coalition parties had their own idea.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

27. Apr 2020 at 9:09  | Peter Kováč

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Anti-corruption pledges helped OĽaNO to power – new programme shows how they will implement them

Transparency alone is not enough, says anti-corruption group.

An unexpected ad saved the paper that now celebrates 25 years

Four founders of The Slovak Spectator recall the early days of the newspaper.

The first issue of The Slovak Spectator.

New prognosis for Slovakia: The spread of the coronavirus dropped under the critical limit

Settlements and retirement homes need to be a special focus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Testing in the marginalised Roma communities in eastern Slovakia.

Eastern Slovakia hit by an earthquake

It woke up the inhabitants of Michalovce and its surroundings.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)