Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Pellegrini better than Matovič at handling the coronavirus, survey shows

The Focus agency conducted the poll before Slovakia revealed its exit strategy.

PM Igor Matovič (left) was a guest on the TV programme Na telo, hosted by Michal Kovačič (right), on Sunday, April 26, 2020. PM Igor Matovič (left) was a guest on the TV programme Na telo, hosted by Michal Kovačič (right), on Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Source: FB Na telo s Michalom Kovačičom)

Former prime minister Peter Pellegrini faced the coronavirus crisis more effectively than his successor Igor Matovič.

A survey by the Focus polling agency, carried out for the public broadcaster TV Markíza in mid-April, shows that 37.6 percent of respondents stood by Pellegrini (Smer) whilst 21.6 percent backed the current PM Matovič, the chair of the strongest parliamentary party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO). One third of the group claimed they have both done equally good work.

“It is incomparable. It is like chalk and cheese,” the PM said about the survey live on Na telo, the TV Markíza-broadcast current affairs programme revealing the findings, on April 26.

27. Apr 2020 at 13:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

