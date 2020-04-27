Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Slovakia tries to take a deeper breath as measures ease

The country embarks on its way out of the anti coronavirus measures, Matovič government embarks on its way to restore the judiciary with a stumble.

Bookshops were among the ones that opened again on April 22. Bookshops were among the ones that opened again on April 22. (Source: TASR)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

See our graph for the latest statistics of the coronavirus in Slovakia.

Latest numbers are good. Slovakia enters exit strategy

The long-awaited plan on how Slovakia will get out of the six-week-long partial lockdown was presented to the public on Monday, and the country entered the first of the four-phase exit strategy on Wednesday. Several shops that had been closed for over a month were allowed to open again, as well as open-air marketplaces and some outdoor sports grounds. At first people older than 65 years were banned from shopping outside the time reserved for them at 9:00-11:00 on work days, but following heavy criticism, the hygienists revised the ban into a recommendation on Friday.

By Sunday noon when politicians dispersed among television debates, the numbers of those tested for COVID-19 climbed to unprecedented heights while the number of those infected was surprisingly low (only six new cases reported from Saturday’s over 4,800 tests) and Matovič cautiously admitted that as of May 6, Slovakia might be ready to enter the next phase of lifting the measures. He previously suggested that some districts might proceed opening their economy faster than others.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

27. Apr 2020 at 13:35  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Analyst: Coronavirus spread has slowed down thanks to disciplined people

Martin Smatana says that a second and third wave of the coronavirus epidemic is possible.

Martin Smatana heads the Institute of Health Policies (IZP) at the Health Ministry in Bratislava.

An unexpected ad saved the paper that now celebrates 25 years

Four founders of The Slovak Spectator recall the early days of the newspaper.

The first issue of The Slovak Spectator.

New prognosis for Slovakia: The spread of the coronavirus dropped under the critical limit

Settlements and retirement homes need to be a special focus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Testing in the marginalised Roma communities in eastern Slovakia.

Eastern Slovakia hit by an earthquake

It woke up the inhabitants of Michalovce and its surroundings.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)