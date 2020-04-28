Items in shopping cart: View
Problematic strip on Bratislava bypass might be torn down

Allegations that contaminated soil was used under the bypass provoked police charges in the past.

Construction works on the Bratislava ring road project.Construction works on the Bratislava ring road project. (Source: TASR)

The southern part of the Bratislava ring road might be torn down. The new transport minister argues that the construction is not in line with the construction permit and the construction project.

The first reports of suspicions that there might have been a leak of dangerous substances emerged in mid-January 2019. In April 2019, the police charged one person and one company on suspicions that contaminated soil was used for the construction of the R7 highway in southern Bratislava, following a raid a few days before that.

The contractor for the D4-highway and R7-expressway project is Zero Bypass Limited.

Transport Minister Andrej Doležal, a Sme Rodina nominee, repeated the suspicion that the concessionaire might have used dangerous substances under the D4 highway. He said he believed that no other solution than taking down the highway strip is imaginable at this point.

The minister announced he wanted to have the respective authorities conduct an environmental audit in other parts of the D4R7 highway, due to what he called "serious suspicions that there might be more such illegal heaps of waste".

"It's really a waste dump, which is absolutely in conflict with the construction permit and with the construction project, part of the valid concessionaire agreement," the minister said.

The final decision of the respective construction office should be delivered by May 15.

28. Apr 2020 at 0:46  | Compiled by Spectator staff

