Wizz Air plans to re-launch some flights from London Luton

Slovakia is one of the destinations. Airport expects the ban on civil flights to be prolonged until May 13, though.

The low-budget air company Wizz Air announced a plan to re-launch some flights from London Luton on May 1.

The transporter said that some flights will be launched with improved health and safety measures linked with the new coronavirus pandemic.

More specifically, flight attendants will wear masks and gloves as well as distribute disinfection wipes to travellers.

Online registration and contactless payments

New measures will be imposed when entering premises to be disinfected at nights. Wizz Air would like to launch flights from Luton to select airports in Hungary, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Portugal, Spain and Israel.

M. R. Štefánik Airport in Bratislava has, however, announced that it does not expect international inbound flights to resume as of May 1st, the Radio Slovakia International reported. The ban on civil flights to Slovak airports is expected to last until March 13th.

“When we re-launch some flights from Luton with the aim of offering basic service to passengers who need to travel, our aim focal point will be the health, safety and well-being of our customers and the whole crew,” said Owain Jones, head of the British branch of Wizz Air, as quoted by the TASR newswire. He added that the protective measures they are implementing will ensure the best hygienic condition possible.

Airlines asked its customers to watch a new video on how to stay safe during travel and other information about new health and safety measures.

They also ask customers to register and make all payments online in order to decrease physical interactions at the airport. Onboard, travellers are asked to use contactless payments.

Low capacity

Managing director of the Wizz Air company, József Váradi, at the beginning of this week said in an interview with the magazine Travel Weekly that the flight industry will face physical distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “During the first months, planes will not fly while fully occupied,” he said.

He added that they will use only 10 percent of the Wizz Air fleet starting May 1. He opined that in May and June, there could be a certain easing of travel blockades. He estimated the use of 30 percent of capacity at the end of May or at the beginning of June.

The British government, as well as the Slovak one, recommends avoiding travel around the world until the situation has substantially improved.

28. Apr 2020 at 13:37 | Compiled by Spectator staff