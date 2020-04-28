Ombudswoman: Today’s state quarantine may lead to more COVID-19 cases

Recommendations have been sent to the government and the crisis management team.

Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová is demanding Chief Hygienist Ján Mikas to change how state quarantine is run in Slovakia. She has concerns that fundamental human rights are being infringed upon in the process.

Slovak citizens who returned from abroad and ended up in state-run quarantine facilities have turned to Patakyová with a number of complaints.

“Many are refusing to return because they are afraid of infection that may result from the state transport and their placement in a state facility serving quarantine purposes,” the Ombudswoman said.

She believes, despite the pandemic, Slovakia’s approach is unacceptable in a democratic society.

Patakyová has therefore sent a letter with recommendations to the government, and the permanent and chief crisis management teams.

State quarantine as a source of COVID-19

