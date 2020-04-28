Items in shopping cart: View
Ombudswoman: Today’s state quarantine may lead to more COVID-19 cases

Recommendations have been sent to the government and the crisis management team.

Slovak Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová meets a fellow ombudsman and ombudswomen from neighbouring countries in May 2019 in Bratislava.Slovak Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová meets a fellow ombudsman and ombudswomen from neighbouring countries in May 2019 in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová is demanding Chief Hygienist Ján Mikas to change how state quarantine is run in Slovakia. She has concerns that fundamental human rights are being infringed upon in the process.

Slovak citizens who returned from abroad and ended up in state-run quarantine facilities have turned to Patakyová with a number of complaints.

From abroad to Slovakia: What repatriations look like 

“Many are refusing to return because they are afraid of infection that may result from the state transport and their placement in a state facility serving quarantine purposes,” the Ombudswoman said.

She believes, despite the pandemic, Slovakia’s approach is unacceptable in a democratic society.

Patakyová has therefore sent a letter with recommendations to the government, and the permanent and chief crisis management teams.

State quarantine as a source of COVID-19

28. Apr 2020 at 21:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

