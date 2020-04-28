Some cross-border workers will not be placed in state quarantine

Austria has appealed to the government to relax restrictions.

An enhanced epidemiological situation in Slovakia and its neighbouring countries has convinced the crisis management team to relax restrictions towards cross-border workers.

People who work and live within 30 kilometres from a border will not need a COVID-19 test to cross the border, despite the government's initial requirements, PM Igor Matovič confirmed on April 28. The new measure will apply to the children of cross-border workers too.

Chief Medical Officer Ján Mikas said many Slovaks working in social care in the Czech Republic and Austria will not have to go to state-run quarantine facilities. The exemption will concern Slovak care workers in the Juhomoravský, Zlínsky, Moravsko-sliezsky, and Olomoucký regions in the Czech Republic and the states Burgenland, Lower Austria, and Vienna in Austria.

However, they will need written confirmation from their employers and a negative COVID-19 test valid for no more than 96 hours.

Another exemption was passed for Slovak students graduating or taking admission exams in Austria and the Czech Republic.

The changes come into effect on May 1.

Austria’s request

Matovič noted that Austria asked for simpler rules for Slovak care workers in Austria.

“They wanted us to adopt similar measures as we had adopted a week ago in relation to the Czech Republic and health workers,” he said.

Mikas will announce further measures on Wednesday, April 29.

28. Apr 2020 at 21:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff