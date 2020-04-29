Slovakia to relocate €1.3 billion from EU funds to combat impacts of the pandemic

The so-far unused EU funds will be relocated into five key spheres.

Slovakia will have an additional €1.3 billion from so-far unused EU funds to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Health is invaluable and thanks to the measures we have introduced, we are doing well, but it is also important to take care of the health of the economy,” said Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí), vice prime minister for investments and informatisation, as cited by the SITA newswire. “And that is what the money from the EU coffers is destined for.”

Based on documents approved by the cabinet on April 28, these funds, €1.252 billion from EU funds and €100 million from savings within the Operational Programme Human Resources in the Priority Axis Employment, will be relocated into five key spheres.

The first area to become a beneficiary of these resources will be the health care system.

“We’re allocating €249 million there,” said Remišová. “This will cover medical facilities, medicine, testing and treatment facilities, and equipment.”

Another €506 million will be used to maintain the employment rate and jobs. The third sphere concerns micro, macro and medium-sized businesses, which will receive €330 million. Remišová noted that businesses will be allowed to use the money to cover their overhead and supply costs, rent and other needs.

Next comes the integrated emergency rescue system, to which €51 million will be allocated. Other various measures, including, for example, educational processes, will see support worth €114 million.

Remišová specified the ministers responsible will be tasked with allocating these resources as soon as possible, by the end of May. Then they’ll be expected to issue individual calls, and Remišová would appreciate it if this took place before the summer.

The cabinet promises to prepare a further reallocation of EU funds between and within the individual operational programmes in case the measures prove insufficient for the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

29. Apr 2020 at 20:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff