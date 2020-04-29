Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

No admission exams for high schools this year

Students' grades up until now will decide.

Albert Einstein Grammar School in Bratislava.Albert Einstein Grammar School in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

class="templatebox-content">[p]The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.[/p]

There will be no entrance tests for secondary schools this year.

The admission of students will be decided by their grades so far or their success at subject competitions, Education Minister Branislav Grohling (SaS) announced, as reported by the SITA newswire.

Secondary school headmasters must publish admission criteria by May 7.

The admission procedure will take place from May 19 to June 30. Parents can submit for their child two classic applications by May 15, if they have not already done so.

By May 29, school headmasters will decide which individual students they will accept.

Students' parents are supposed to decide by June 4 which school their children will go to. By June 5, school principals will publish the occupancy of places in their first grades. The second round of the admission procedure will take place by June 23. The minister said that a few transfers of newly admitted students should be expected in September.

29. Apr 2020 at 21:17  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Coronavirus

