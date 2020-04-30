The Slovak Spectator

Quizcast: Test your knowledge of Slovakia

30. April 2020
Peter Dlhopolec

How many of these quiz questions can you get right?

Quizzes are becoming popular amid the pandemic and Spectacular Slovakia has decided to surf on this quizzical wave.

Listen to and play a quiz that is made up of five rounds and 16 questions about Slovakia. These questions touch on travel, history, literature, politics and music.

Whether you are alone or with family and friends, enjoy the game!

Listen to the episode:

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia podcast via:

The Spectacular Slovakia podcast is delivered every week to subscribers of The Slovak Spectator directly in their inboxes. For more information on online subscription, click here.

