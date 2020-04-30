Items in shopping cart: View
I am self-employed. How do I find out if I am entitled to aid?

An important condition needs to be fulfilled.

(Source: TASR)

The state has started providing aid to companies hit by pandemic measures. It is meant for employers but also for self-employed who had to limit their business for some time.

Since the money for the contributions comes from the EU funds, the applicants must fulfill some criteria, including being "firms in difficulty". What that means and answers to other frequently asked questions are below.

1. When do I need to prove I am a firm in difficulty?

2. What does a firm in difficulty mean?

3. What do I need to prove if I request the contribution?

4. How do I prove I fulfill the condition?

5. When am I not entitled to aid?

The condition first applied to practically all the applicants for aid, whether they asked for a contribution to keep a work position or a contribution to cover a drop in revenues.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
30. Apr 2020 at 13:57 | Martina Raabová

