Health and life are the main priorities in a pandemic. Ministry defends limited access to abortions

Ombudswoman and NGOs see unfounded limits in safe access to abortions in Slovakia.

Slovakia is one of the countries where difficulties in accessing abortions due to measures taken to fight the pandemic have been reported.

Following the call of international human rights organisations that was echoed by Slovak NGOs and a letter from Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová, Health Minister Marek Krajčí argued that the limitations on abortions were in line with the limitations on planned health care and surgery instituted to protect the health and lives of the population during the pandemic.

"Today we are, unfortunately, at a point where we cannot safely take responsibility for risking the health and lives of women during interventions that do not qualify as necessary health care," the Health Ministry stated in response to the call, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Ombudswoman and NGOs call for safe abortions

30. Apr 2020 at 23:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff