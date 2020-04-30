Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Health and life are the main priorities in a pandemic. Ministry defends limited access to abortions

Ombudswoman and NGOs see unfounded limits in safe access to abortions in Slovakia.

Marek Krajčí, Health MinisterMarek Krajčí, Health Minister (Source: TASR)

Slovakia is one of the countries where difficulties in accessing abortions due to measures taken to fight the pandemic have been reported.

Following the call of international human rights organisations that was echoed by Slovak NGOs and a letter from Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová, Health Minister Marek Krajčí argued that the limitations on abortions were in line with the limitations on planned health care and surgery instituted to protect the health and lives of the population during the pandemic.

"Today we are, unfortunately, at a point where we cannot safely take responsibility for risking the health and lives of women during interventions that do not qualify as necessary health care," the Health Ministry stated in response to the call, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Ombudswoman and NGOs call for safe abortions

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

30. Apr 2020 at 23:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Health care

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Autocrats feel a chance against media once again

Small media can make contributions that far exceed their circulation number, writes Beata Balogová.

Beata Balogová speaks to one of the For a Decent Slovakia protests in 2018 on behalf of Slovakia's journalists. Balogová also serves as the vice-chair of the executive board of the International Press Institute.

Matovič government gains parliament's trust

One oppositon MP supported the programme statement - by mistake.

Parliament expressed its confidence in the Matovič government on April 30, 2020.

Inspectorate deals with police intervention against Roma children in Krompachy

The mother of the children from the quarantined settlement claims the police beat them.

Crisis feeds extremism. Matovič gov't performance crucial to preventing it

Politicians need to be careful about their language too.

Not in our house
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)