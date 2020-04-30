Poll: Fears of the coronavirus fade in Slovakia

Only 6 percent of people abandon the following of measures.

Fear of the coronavirus in Slovakia are slowly fading, but most people are still protecting themselves. Only 6 percent abandon the following of measures.

On the other hand, a poll of European National Panels showed, there is an increase in the rate of respondents who encountered disease COVID-19 even directly or indirectly in all countries of Central Europe.

People prefer Matovič

About 61 percent of Slovaks and Czechs positively perceive how the government is handling the crisis.

Slovaks chose President Zuzana Čaputová as the political figure who is doing the best on average.

30. Apr 2020 at 14:09 | Compiled by Spectator staff