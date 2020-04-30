Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Poll: Fears of the coronavirus fade in Slovakia

Only 6 percent of people abandon the following of measures.

Illustrative stock photo, PrešovIllustrative stock photo, Prešov (Source: TASR)

Fear of the coronavirus in Slovakia are slowly fading, but most people are still protecting themselves. Only 6 percent abandon the following of measures.

Related story:Slovakia and coronavirus: People fear for the economy the most Read more 

On the other hand, a poll of European National Panels showed, there is an increase in the rate of respondents who encountered disease COVID-19 even directly or indirectly in all countries of Central Europe.

People prefer Matovič

About 61 percent of Slovaks and Czechs positively perceive how the government is handling the crisis.

Slovaks chose President Zuzana Čaputová as the political figure who is doing the best on average.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

30. Apr 2020 at 14:09  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Autocrats feel a chance against media once again

Small media can make contributions that far exceed their circulation number, writes Beata Balogová.

Beata Balogová speaks to one of the For a Decent Slovakia protests in 2018 on behalf of Slovakia's journalists. Balogová also serves as the vice-chair of the executive board of the International Press Institute.

Inspectorate deals with police intervention against Roma children in Krompachy

The mother of the children from the quarantined settlement claims the police beat them.

Crisis feeds extremism. Matovič gov't performance crucial to preventing it

Politicians need to be careful about their language too.

Not in our house

FAQ: Crossing the borders amid COVID-19 measures in Slovakia

A less strict regime for some people, mainly those living in cross-border regions, applies as of May 1.

The border crossing near Rajka
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)