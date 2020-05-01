Gov't gets a green light before the long weekend (news digest)

Shops will be closed for the next two Fridays. Chief hygienist calls on people to respect the valid measures. This was April 30, 2020 in Slovakia.

Long weekends ahead

During the national holiday on May 1 and May 8 , shops will be closed . Since the shops are also closed on Sundays due to the pandemic measures, prepare for queues and complications while shopping on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Chief hygienist Ján Mikas encourages people to respect valid measures that should prevent spread of the new coronavirus over the two long weekends (May 1-3 and May 8-10).

Coronavirus in Slovakia

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in Slovakia from Wednesday's testing. See the full statistics here.

If the opening of schools comes into consideration within the easing of measures, it will not be imposed countrywide , said Education Minister Branislav Gröhling. He also said that in the case of the eight-year secondary grammar schools, admission exams may take place. (Sme)

Fears of the coronavirus in Slovakia are slowly fading, but most people are still protecting themselves. Only 6 percent have abandoned following the measures.

Slovak citizens will return within repatriation to Slovakia from Iraq and Lebanon . They will be flown in on governmental planes. Citizens of other EU countries will also be on board. Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok emphasised that this was an example of what repatriation should be about. Nobody can doubt these citizens were in an emergency, in "very demanding" destinations. On May 1, there will be a flight from Bratislava to Baghdad via Frankfurt and back to Bratislava.

Private labs united in the Association of Laboratories are gradually implementing blood tests of coronavirus antibodies. These are the companies Medirex, Alpha Medical, Clinical Biochemistry and Synlab. Alpha Medical launched testing on Tuesday, Medirex said it will launch at the beginning of next week. Antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 are investigated in labs of the association of non-state outpatient doctors Zdravita and Association of the Private Doctors. (SITA)

Courts and prosecution

“ “The murder of a journalist, no offence, resonates more around the the world than the murder of a pope. Only a total idiot could not predict what would happen." „ Marian Kočner defending himself on April 30, 2020

News from Slovak politics

The Director of the Institute of Health Policy Martin Smatana has quit his position. There are plans to launch a selection procedure to fill the vacancy. "Martin Smatana was asked to leave his position, his term in office ends on June 15," said the ministry. The Healthcare Ministry does not plan to scrap the institute but strengthen it. (TASR)

MPs of the parliament approved the programme statement of Igor Matovič's government. This means they have trust in the cabinet. Out of 141 MP's present, 93 voted in favour. At least 76 votes were required for approval.

Applause after passing programme statement. (Source: TASR)

Business

In a worst-case scenario, the Slovak coronavirus-hit economy may contract by as much as 13.5 percent this year. The National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), the country’s central bank, assumes this figure in its revised outlook of the possible economic development of Slovakia for 2020.

Culture

The 66th year of the folklore festival Východná 2020 has been postponed to July 1 to 4, 2021, because of the current situation with the pandemic. (Sme)

Mob boss to recount his tale in a new film. Some of imprisoned mobster Mikuláš Černák's recollections have never been revealed.

