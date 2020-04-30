Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Kočner’s defence: Only a total idiot could not predict what would happen

The murder of a journalist resonates more around the world than the murder of a pope, the mobster argued to explain why he would not order the murder of Kuciak.

Ján Kuciak's father and lawyer Daniel LipšicJán Kuciak's father and lawyer Daniel Lipšic (Source: TASR)

The trial in the case of the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová continued on April 29 and 30. Marian Kočner was the only one of the three defendants to show up in the courtroom on both days.

On Wednesday, the 12th day of the trial, the court proceeded with the reading of documentary evidence, including a Europol report from the processing of materials from video cameras in and around Veľká Mača, the village where the murder happened. Thanks to the images captured by the cameras, suspicious vehicles were identified.

Kočner said he wanted to sue Europol in civic court and apply his right, according to European law, to erase his personal data.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

30. Apr 2020 at 23:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Marian Kočner

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Threema, Kuciak murder trial

Top stories

Autocrats feel a chance against media once again

Small media can make contributions that far exceed their circulation number, writes Beata Balogová.

Beata Balogová speaks to one of the For a Decent Slovakia protests in 2018 on behalf of Slovakia's journalists. Balogová also serves as the vice-chair of the executive board of the International Press Institute.

Matovič government gains parliament's trust

One oppositon MP supported the programme statement - by mistake.

Parliament expressed its confidence in the Matovič government on April 30, 2020.

Inspectorate deals with police intervention against Roma children in Krompachy

The mother of the children from the quarantined settlement claims the police beat them.

Crisis feeds extremism. Matovič gov't performance crucial to preventing it

Politicians need to be careful about their language too.

Not in our house
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)