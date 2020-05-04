Freedom of speech is a basis for democracy

Several Slovak politicians commented on the role of the media on World Press Freedom Day.

It is necessary for democracy to enable information, ideas, and opinions to be spread freely, said President Zuzana Čaputová on World Press Freedom Day, which falls on May 3.

“This freedom is important for every citizen of a democratic state with the rule of law, but it’s the most important right for journalists since without the possibility to search, receive and spread ideas and information freely, their job would turn into a dishonourable occupation,” she wrote on Facebook.

The president also thanked journalists for keeping the public informed, including about things many would not like to be revealed. She also condemned all verbal and physical attacks against journalists, as well as their intimidation and bullying.

Other politicians comment too

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) also stressed the importance of press freedom, stating that no democratic society and rule of law can work if journalists cannot work freely.

“The freedom of speech and the right to information are the basic pillars of democracy,” she said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The Culture Ministry wrote on social media that the independent work of journalists is not taken for granted and pointed to the government’s programme statement that encourages the adoption of a new media law to strengthen the independence and protection of journalists.

“The freedom of speech and media, plus the honest work of journalists, is a basis for maintaining other freedoms for us all, and also for a better, fairer and more transparent administration of our country,” the ministry wrote.

4. May 2020 at 13:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff