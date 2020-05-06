Kuchajda is open again and it is possible to use a cable car to Kamzík

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
The Bratislava borough of Nové Mesto has reopened Kuchajda, Jama Park and the cable car to Kamzík to the public.
The Kuchajda compound and Jama sports park reopened on May 1, and a day later the popular cable car between Železná Studnička and Kamzík.
Masks and distance apply
These compounds had been temporarily closed because of the extraordinary measures since mid-March. To be able to visit these compounds, it is necessary to follow safety measures.
“It is possible to enter the compound only with masks and visitors have to maintain a safe distance from each other as well as hygienic conditions,” the Nové Mesto borough wrote on its website, as quoted by the TASR newswire.Related story:Lookout jetty at Kuchajda reconstructed after years Read more
No contact sports
Playgrounds remain closed and it is forbidden to play contact sports. Police, firefighters and volunteers of the borough will keep an eye on following the rules.
Kuchajda and Jama are open everyday from 8:00 to 20:00. The cable car operates from Thursdays to Sundays and during state holidays between 10:00 and 18:00. The same safety measures apply here as well.
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide.
- Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- See some selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.
6. May 2020 at 13:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff