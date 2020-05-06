Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Kuchajda is open again and it is possible to use a cable car to Kamzík

Safety measures still apply when visiting recreational compounds.

KamzíkKamzík (Source: Sme)

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

The Bratislava borough of Nové Mesto has reopened Kuchajda, Jama Park and the cable car to Kamzík to the public.

The Kuchajda compound and Jama sports park reopened on May 1, and a day later the popular cable car between Železná Studnička and Kamzík.

Masks and distance apply

These compounds had been temporarily closed because of the extraordinary measures since mid-March. To be able to visit these compounds, it is necessary to follow safety measures.

“It is possible to enter the compound only with masks and visitors have to maintain a safe distance from each other as well as hygienic conditions,” the Nové Mesto borough wrote on its website, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Related story:Lookout jetty at Kuchajda reconstructed after years Read more 

No contact sports

Playgrounds remain closed and it is forbidden to play contact sports. Police, firefighters and volunteers of the borough will keep an eye on following the rules.

Kuchajda and Jama are open everyday from 8:00 to 20:00. The cable car operates from Thursdays to Sundays and during state holidays between 10:00 and 18:00. The same safety measures apply here as well.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

6. May 2020 at 13:43  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Small shopping centres and terraces open. These rules come into force on May 6

Hygienists published detailed instructions only hours before the new rules came into force.

Illustrative stock photo

Slovakia ready to reopen cafés, restaurants and outdoor sights (news digest)

Ikea and Hornbach will reopen on May 6 as well.

A restaurant worker in Bratislava prepares outdoor seating for when restaurants reopen on May 6 in Slovakia.

How the agricultural subvention agency was turned into a bribe machine

The Slovak National Party (SNS) that co-ruled the country until recently also implicated by some witnesses.

Juraj Kožuch arrives to court.

Šedivý: Work of epigrapher is as exciting as that of Indiana Jones

Preserved mediaeval inscriptions are already precious just because of their antiquity.

Historian Juraj Šedivý documenting a gothic bell in Zolná, central Slovakia.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)