Kuchajda is open again and it is possible to use a cable car to Kamzík

Safety measures still apply when visiting recreational compounds.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

The Bratislava borough of Nové Mesto has reopened Kuchajda, Jama Park and the cable car to Kamzík to the public.

The Kuchajda compound and Jama sports park reopened on May 1, and a day later the popular cable car between Železná Studnička and Kamzík.

Masks and distance apply

These compounds had been temporarily closed because of the extraordinary measures since mid-March. To be able to visit these compounds, it is necessary to follow safety measures.

“It is possible to enter the compound only with masks and visitors have to maintain a safe distance from each other as well as hygienic conditions,” the Nové Mesto borough wrote on its website, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Related story: Lookout jetty at Kuchajda reconstructed after years Read more

No contact sports

Playgrounds remain closed and it is forbidden to play contact sports. Police, firefighters and volunteers of the borough will keep an eye on following the rules.

Kuchajda and Jama are open everyday from 8:00 to 20:00. The cable car operates from Thursdays to Sundays and during state holidays between 10:00 and 18:00. The same safety measures apply here as well.

6. May 2020 at 13:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff