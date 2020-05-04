Slovakia will contribute €750,000 to the development of the coronavirus vaccine (news digest)

The ban on civilian flights to Slovak airports has been prolonged, Trnava-based Peugeot plans to restore operation. Read your overview of news from Slovakia from May 4, 2020.

Coronavirus in Slovakia (updates)

- 1,413 people tested positively for the coronavirus in Slovakia by May 4. 25 people have died of the disease, while 643 people have recovered. Check more detailed statistics here.

- Slovakia will contribute the €750,000 needed to mobilise funds to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and ensure that all who need it will have access. “Slovakia is supporting the joint call for action from global health actors,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok on the occasion of the international donor event organised by the European Commission, the World Health Organisation, France, Germany, the UK and Saudi Arabia.

- Expert in tropical diseases Vladimír Krčméry is no longer a member of the crisis staff. He withdrew due to health problems. (Denník N)

Coronavirus measures in Slovakia

- PM Igor Matovič and a team of experts led by ex-health minister Andrea Kalavská have introduced a plan on how the coronavirus measures will be lifted in the near future. The changes still need to be approved by the central crisis staff Check out what may change on May 6.

- The ban on civilian flights to Slovak airports has been prolonged to at least May 14, Bratislava airport informed on Facebook.

- The dormitories in Nitra will be turned into a quarantine facility. Currently, there are still some students accommodated there, but they will be moved to other dormitories.

Coronavirus in business (updates)

- Trnava-based carmaker Groupe PSA Slovakia will gradually relaunch its operation. It will carry out some preparatory works this week to restore production and continue production of models like the Peugeot 208, its electric version, and Citroen C3. The carmaker will release further details on May 7.

- Some Slovak spas will renew their operation in May. Piešťany and Bojnice started on May 4, while Bardejov and Lúčky will reopen on May 11 and 12, respectively, Nimnica on May 14, and Rajecké Teplice in late May.

- UniCredit Bank has signed a deal with Slovak Investment Holding, which will enable it to provide advantageous loans to companies to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic and keep jobs.

Other news from Slovakia

- Slovakia commemorated 101 years since the death of Milan Rastislav Štefánik, one of the biggest Slovak figures. He died on May 4, 1919 in a plane crash near Ivanka pri Dunaji.

“ It’s extremely important for our present and future to remember such a great personality in out history. „ President Zuzana Čaputová during the commemorative event near Ivanka pri Dunaji.

- One of the candidates for a new general prosecutor is reportedly Daniel Lipšic, as Economy Minister and chair of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) Richard Sulík told the private broadcaster TV Markíza. PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) confirmed that Lipšic has been mentioned as a candidate. The current law does not enable his nomination, he added. Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina said that the coalition council has not discussed the nominations. Apart from Lipšic, also Ján Šanta, Maroš Žilinka and Vasiľ Špirko have been mentioned.

- Martin Smatana, head of the Institute for Health Policy (IZP) running under the Health Ministry, is leaving his post on June 15. He has asked for the termination of the employment contract by mutual agreement, as Zuzana Eliášová, spokesperson of the ministry, informed. The vacancy will be filled in a selection procedure. There is the threat other analysts from IZP may follow. (SITA)

- Eastern Slovakia, upper Liptov and Horehronie regions will be hit by ground frost. The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) has issued a first-level warning for the eastern part of Slovakia, which will be in place on May 5 between 2:00 and 7:00. It also issued first- and second-level warnings against wind for several districts in western, northern and eastern Slovakia for May 5.

- The lower volume of transport has improved the air quality in Slovakia. The amounts of pollutants in the air have dropped, the analysis of the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) reported.

Business updates

- Slovakia has borrowed more than €2.8 billion via auctions and bond syndication and a further €2.5 billion through the voucher auction, the Debt and Liquidity Management Agency informed.

- As many as 5,384 people were threatened with mass layoffs in March and April, while last year it was only 200. Apart from PPS Group and ZKW Slovakia, the Košice-based producer of handbags Howe Slovensko is planning mass layoffs. (Denník N)

- In the case of a six-week drop in production in sectors where there is more intensive personal contact between employees and customers, as many as 71,000 jobs will be endangered and the total annual domestic production will drop by 1.65 percent. This stems from a prediction of tNational Bank of Slovakia analysts.

- Poštová Banka will change its price lists as of July. The last time it changed the fees for services was in March, when several new charges were added. Also pensioners paid more. The bank now plans to increase fees for cash deposits and cash withdrawals, and some changes will concern cashless payment services and deposit products. (SITA)

Also on Spectator.sk today:

The man who saved a national airline before turning 30

Coronavirus pares away Bratislava's budget

Freedom of speech is a basis for democracy

Thousands of blossoming cherry trees lure tourists

4. May 2020 at 23:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff