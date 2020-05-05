Items in shopping cart: View
UFO to host charity concert you can watch online tonight

People can support children suffering from cancer with their contribution via text message.

UFO lookout platformUFO lookout platform (Source: Sme)

The lookout tower above the SNP Bridge and Europa2 radio have joined forces to help the NGO Deťom s Rakovinou (For Children with Cancer), which is part of the Childhood Cancer International organisation.

They will host a concert on May 5 at 19:00 from the UFO lookout platform featuring Future House, electro, EDM, and Hands Up and Dance. Two DJs will also play live on the Drozďo&Demex platform. The concert will be broadcast live on the Facebook profiles of Europa2 and the UFO lookout platform.

People can support the NGO by sending a text message with the letters "DMS DSR" to the number 877. The price of the text message is €2 and can be sent through the Orange, O2 and Slovak Telekom operator networks.

5. May 2020 at 13:18  | Compiled by Spectator staff

