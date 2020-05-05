UFO to host charity concert you can watch online tonight

People can support children suffering from cancer with their contribution via text message.

The lookout tower above the SNP Bridge and Europa2 radio have joined forces to help the NGO Deťom s Rakovinou (For Children with Cancer), which is part of the Childhood Cancer International organisation.

They will host a concert on May 5 at 19:00 from the UFO lookout platform featuring Future House, electro, EDM, and Hands Up and Dance. Two DJs will also play live on the Drozďo&Demex platform. The concert will be broadcast live on the Facebook profiles of Europa2 and the UFO lookout platform.

People can support the NGO by sending a text message with the letters "DMS DSR" to the number 877. The price of the text message is €2 and can be sent through the Orange, O2 and Slovak Telekom operator networks.

5. May 2020 at 13:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff