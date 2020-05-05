Vienna airport offers passengers COVID-19 tests

Tests at the airport that cost €190 are available to travellers from Vienna, so they can prove a negative test at their final destination.

Vienna International Airport offers its incoming passengers the possibility of being tested for the novel coronavirus at the airport.

They can avoid going to the 14-day quarantine, the TASR newswire reported.

Travellers arriving to Austria must prove that they are COVID-19 negative with a test not older than four days, otherwise they are required to go on a 14-day quarantine.

Since Monday, May 4, the airport has been offering a COVID-19 test whose result is known in two or three hours.

Avoidance of quarantine

“Aerial transport – either business trips or inevitable (private) trips – will be safer and easier,” airport representatives said, as quoted by TASR.

People who start quarantine will have the option to leave if they test negative for COVID-19, the Vienna airport said.

The test provided at the airport costs €190 and is available also for travellers on flights out of Vienna, presenting negative tests at their destination.

Vienna airport runs regular lines to Doha, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Lisbon, Minsk and Sofia, as well as charter flights and business flights. Flights from high-risk destinations are forbidden to land in Vienna.

5. May 2020 at 13:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff