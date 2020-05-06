Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

No virus, no treatment, patients with other medical issues complain

Hospitals and outpatient departments defend themselves, saying they follow hygienic instructions.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME archive)

They have not been infected with the coronavirus and their life is not currently in danger. However, they still need medical treatment.

Some patients had examinations schedules but it was cancelled or insufficiently made. Many of them suffer from chronic diseases and need regular treatment or were supposed to undergo surgery that has not been performed yet. So they are waiting for a new date, often in great pain.

The number of patients complaining on the worsened availability of health care has increased in the past month, since the national emergency was declared in Slovak hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The worsened availability has also been confirmed by three-quarters of respondents who took part in the survey carried out by the Association for the Protection of Patients’ Rights (AOPP). It is not a representative poll though.

A national emergency was declared by the Peter Pellegrini (Smer) government on March 16. The Health Ministry enabled hospitals to restore planned surgeries a month later. During this time, the number of patients in some hospitals dropped by as much as 60 percent.

Related articleInside a hospital red zone: How health workers fight COVID-19 in Slovakia Read more 

The facilities, criticised by non-governmental organisations for worsened health care availability, refer to the measures issued by chief hygienist Ján Mikas. He responds, however, that he had not issued any direction limiting medical treatment.

Number of deaths may go up

People have also turned with their complaints about worsened health care availability during the national emergency to the Slovak National Centre for Human Rights (SNSĽP). Its specialist Beáta Babačová says that hundreds of patients suffering from chronic diseases, like diabetes, asthma and heart diseases, have been affected.

In addition, patients with worsened health conditions, including those waiting for a new hip joint, have been put aside as well, she said, adding her own experience.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

6. May 2020 at 20:27  | Ján Krempaský

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Health care

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

EU expects Slovakia to enter a deep recession this year

Private consumption, investment and trade suffer. Swift recovery expected in 2021.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to open outdoor terraces as of May 6.

Small shopping centres and terraces open. These rules come into force on May 6

Hygienists published detailed instructions only hours before the new rules came into force.

Illustrative stock photo

New Bratislava bus station will not open in 2020

The developer planned to open the station on Mlynské Nivy in autumn.

A view of Bratislava's bus station from the nearby administrative Nivy Tower.

Foreigners deemed a minor COVID-19 threat in Slovakia

Poll also shows most people in Slovakia approve of quarantine in marginalised settlements.

Slovak repatriates get off a bus at a state-run quarantine centre in Gabčíkovo, southern Slovakia, on April 2, 2020.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)