Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Foreigners deemed a minor COVID-19 threat in Slovakia

Poll also shows most people in Slovakia approve of quarantine in marginalised settlements.

Slovak repatriates get off a bus at a state-run quarantine centre in Gabčíkovo, southern Slovakia, on April 2, 2020. Slovak repatriates get off a bus at a state-run quarantine centre in Gabčíkovo, southern Slovakia, on April 2, 2020. (Source: TASR)

Most Slovaks, 60 percent, support the government’s decision to restrict the movement of people to root out the coronavirus.

The latest version of the ‘How are you, Slovakia?’ survey has shown people back all the government’s measures amid the pandemic, but not all of them equally. The travel restrictions during Easter were the least popular measures alongside the continued closure of shopping malls.

Poll: Fears of the coronavirus fade in Slovakia 

“However, this willingness can be expected to gradually weaken, mainly due to a declining sense of the coronavirus threat and a more pronounced decline in new cases,” Miloslav Bahna of the Institute of Sociology at the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) said.

The survey, initiated by the poll agency MNFORCE, SAV, and marketing agency Seesame, was conducted on a sample of 1,000 respondents from April 21 and 23.

Slovaks remain cautious. Almost 86 percent consider people who do not comply with quarantine measures the most threatening group. The homeless and foreigners are believed to expose Slovaks to the COVID-19 infection the least.

5. May 2020 at 22:33  | Compiled by Spectator staff

