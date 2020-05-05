Slovakia ready to reopen cafés, restaurants and outdoor sights (news digest)

Ikea and Hornbach will reopen on May 6 as well.

A restaurant worker in Bratislava prepares outdoor seating for when restaurants reopen on May 6 in Slovakia. (Source: Sme)

This is your overview of news from May 5.

Coronavirus in Slovakia (updates)

- A total of 8 people were positively diagnosed with the coronavirus in Slovakia, increasing the total number to 1,421. The number of carried out tests will soon exceed 100,000.

- Slovakia will start to track and trace people who have come in contact with those who have tested positive with COVID-19 using data from mobile operators, in the coming days. (TASR)

- The results of tests conducted by Alpha Medical so far show that there are some people in Slovakia who were virus-positive but did not show any symptoms of the COVID-19 disease.

- Slovaks do not consider foreigners and immigrants living in Slovakia a COVID-19 threat, a new survey finds. Instead, they are afraid of being exposed to the coronavirus by those who breach quarantine measures and by repatriates.

- Vienna International Airport now offers its incoming passengers the possibility of being tested for the coronavirus at the airport.

Re-opening of Slovak Economy

- The second and third phases of re-starting economic life in Slovakia will launch on Wednesday, May 6. Outdoor tourist attractions, restaurants with outdoor seating, and cafés will reopen under strict rules.

- The ban on civilian flights to Slovak airports has been prolonged to at least May 14. (Bratislava airport)

- The education minister met with epidemiologists to discuss the possible reopening of schools. He did not rule out pupils might return to schools before the end of this school year.

“ I want this information to be confirmed when we announce it. I am responsible for a system of which a million young people and more than 100,000 teachers are a part, and they react to every statement. „ Education Minister Branislav Gröhling on the responsible re-opening of schools



Politics and business news from Slovakia

- The non-parliamentary party Progressive Slovakia (PS) will elect its new chair online on June 6. Its outgoing chair Michal Truban will not run again. Irena Bihariová has said she wants to lead PS. (TASR)

- The furniture department store Ikea will reopen on May 6. The store will remain closed on Sundays. Ikea has also designated hours for older people - each working day from 9:00 to 11:00. (TASR)

- Hornbach will also open its stores on May 6, keeping the stores closed on Sundays. The hours for older people will be the same as those of Ikea. (TASR)

- The deficit increased by almost €900 million in April 2020, amounting to €2.419 billion.

- The new Bratislava bus station might open in spring 2021, not in autumn 2020 as previously planned.

- The discovery of two low-quality pieces of pipeline on the construction of the third and fourth units of the Mochovce nuclear power plant (EMO) has triggered an extensive inspection of several thousand already installed components from the same supplier. (TASR)

5. May 2020 at 23:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff