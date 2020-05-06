Cybersecurity: People behave responsibly, but there is room for improvement

When comparing the development between 2013 and 2020, there is improvement in almost all forms of measures.

About three-quarters of internet users in Slovakia use antivirus software or other form of protection, according to the latest poll of the Institute for Public Affairs (IVO) think-tank with the support of the ESET Foundation.

They surveyed 884 respondents older than 14 years of age in February 2020, focusing on real user behaviour through the 14 most common and recommended ways of protection against security threats.

Improvement noticed

As much as 74 percent of respondents use antivirus software or other protection.

6. May 2020 at 13:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff