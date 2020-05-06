Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Cybersecurity: People behave responsibly, but there is room for improvement

When comparing the development between 2013 and 2020, there is improvement in almost all forms of measures.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

About three-quarters of internet users in Slovakia use antivirus software or other form of protection, according to the latest poll of the Institute for Public Affairs (IVO) think-tank with the support of the ESET Foundation.

They surveyed 884 respondents older than 14 years of age in February 2020, focusing on real user behaviour through the 14 most common and recommended ways of protection against security threats.

Improvement noticed

As much as 74 percent of respondents use antivirus software or other protection.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

6. May 2020 at 13:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Small shopping centres and terraces open. These rules come into force on May 6

Hygienists published detailed instructions only hours before the new rules came into force.

Illustrative stock photo

Slovakia ready to reopen cafés, restaurants and outdoor sights (news digest)

Ikea and Hornbach will reopen on May 6 as well.

A restaurant worker in Bratislava prepares outdoor seating for when restaurants reopen on May 6 in Slovakia.

How the agricultural subvention agency was turned into a bribe machine

The Slovak National Party (SNS) that co-ruled the country until recently also implicated by some witnesses.

Juraj Kožuch arrives to court.

Šedivý: Work of epigrapher is as exciting as that of Indiana Jones

Preserved mediaeval inscriptions are already precious just because of their antiquity.

Historian Juraj Šedivý documenting a gothic bell in Zolná, central Slovakia.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)