Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Foreigners' Police extends operation as coronavirus measures ease

Take a look at the new office hours valid since Monday.

(Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The Foreigners' Police reported on Facebook the following changes to their office hours valid as of May 11:

Mondays and Fridays 8:00 - 14:00
Wednesdays 8:00 - 17:00

The police will:

  • accept your request to renew a residency permit, requests of permanent residency and requests of long-term residency
  • accept registrations of EEA residents and their relatives
  • issue and activate an authenticator
  • take actions regarding residency card issues
  • take actions regarding an employment change during the course of a valid residency

Other issues will only be attended to with the approval of the director of the respective department.

The online reservation system will be available starting May 10 at 20:00 on http://www.minv.sk/?objednavaci-system-na-ocp .

The Foreigners' Police request foreigners use the reservation system and take special precautions (foreigners must wear face masks and only a few will be allowed in the offices at a time).

The Interior Ministry also announced today that several services at district offices are in full operation now, including:

  • filing room
  • the certification of documents
  • offices for the self-employed (zivnostenske podnikanie)
  • road traffic offices
  • cadastre

The certification of signatures is available but appointments are to be made in advance on the phone.

Client centres and contact points issuing IDs, passports, drivers' licences and car registrations still have limited opening hours: 8:00-14:00 every working day, and 10:00 - 16:00 on Wednesdays.

The office has been working under a limited operation since mid-March, when the stringent anti-coronavirus measures were introduced in Slovakia.

As of April 10, the Foreigners' Police issued a set of limitations.

6. May 2020 at 21:11  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Foreigners in Slovakia

